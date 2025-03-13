Controversial Goal Gifts Canucks a 2-1 Win

March 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (24-22-9, 57pts) fell controversially, 2-1, to the Abbotsford Canucks (31-23-3, 65pts) on Tuesday. Alex Swetlikoff (5th) staked the Condors to a 1-0 lead in the first period as the team's penalty kill killed off three man advantages in the opening frame.

A missed high stick on Drake Caggiula, which drew blood, directly led to the game-winning goal from Danila Klimovich at 11:42 of the third period.

The loss spoiled a terrific start from Collin Delia who stopped 31 of 33.

Bakersfield is still two points back of the final playoff spot with two games in hand on the Roadrunners after the Roadrunners lost 4-2 at home to Ontario.

