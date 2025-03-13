Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: March 13th, 2025

March 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack play their final two games of their three-game road trip to the Central Division this weekend, wrapping up their head-to-head series with the Rockford IceHogs and opening their two-game set with the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Wolf Pack opened the road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night.

Friday, March 14 th, 2025, at Rockford IceHogs (8:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack make just their second visit to the BMO Center all-time on Friday night.

The Wolf Pack won the first head-to-head meeting at the XL Center on Dec. 6, blanking the IceHogs 4-0.

Dylan Roobroeck opened the scoring 5:31 into the second period, potting his fifth goal of the season to give the Wolf Pack a lead they never lost. Jaroslav ChmelarÃÅ extended the lead at 14:36, making it 2-0.

Jake Leschyshyn struck 3:27 into the third period, while Alex Belzile hit the empty net at 16:52 to cement the victory.

Dylan Garand made 24 saves to collect the shutout victory.

The Wolf Pack's only other visit to Rockford in franchise history came on Dec. 17, 2022. That night, the Wolf Pack dropped a 3-2 decision. Filip Roos' goal 19:26 into the second period stood as the game-winning strike for the IceHogs.

Saturday, March 15 th, 2025, at Milwaukee Admirals (7:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Admirals meet for the first time this season on Saturday night in Milwaukee. The sides will meet in Hartford seven days later on Mar. 22.

The clubs split a pair of games during the 2022-23 campaign, with the road team winning both. The Admirals shutout the Wolf Pack on Dec. 9, 2022, at the XL Center by a score of 2-0. Markus Nurmi's goal 13:31 into the second period was the game-winning goal, while Yaroslav Askarov made 24 saves to collect the shutout.

The Wolf Pack responded with a 4-3 shootout victory in Milwaukee on Dec. 14, 2022. John Leonard forced overtime when he tied the game 3:13 into the third period. After overtime failed to produce a goal, the sides headed to a shootout.

After the sides each struck in the first two rounds, Tommy Novak was denied by Louis Domingue in the top half of the third round of the shootout. Will Cuylle beat Askarov in the bottom of the round to give the Wolf Pack the victory.

Quick Hits:

- The Wolf Pack are 2-1-0-0 against the Central Division this season. They are 0-1-0-0 on the road against the Central Division.

- The Wolf Pack are 0-4-1-0 in their last five games on the road following Wednesday night's loss at Grand Rapids.

- Forward Brendan Brisson picked up his first point with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday night, an assist on Jake Leschyshyn's power play goal in the second period.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.