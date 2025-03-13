Eagles Jump Past Coachella Valley, 4-1

March 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







PALM DESERT, CA. - Colorado forwards Jason Polin and Chase Bradley each posted a goal and an assist, while fellow forward Ivan Ivan collected a pair of assists, as the Eagles defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-1 on Wednesday. The win now puts Colorado alone in first place in both the Pacific Division and the Western Conference of the AHL. Goaltender Trent Miner earned the victory in net, turning aside 15 of the 16 shots he faced.

Colorado would net the game's first goal when Bradley camped out at the top of the crease before deflecting a pass into the back of the net. The goal was Bradley's 12th of the season and put the Eagles on top 1-0 with 3:05 remaining in the first period.

A power play would allow Colorado to strike again, as forward Chris Wagner drove through the right-wing circle before cutting to the crease and tucking the puck past goalie Nikke Kokko. The goal extended Wagner's goal-scoring streak to six games and gave the Eagles a 2-0 advantage at the 14:00 mark of the middle frame.

Colorado would go on to outshoot the Firebirds 13-3 in the second stanza and carried a 2-0 lead into the second intermission.

Coachella Valley lit the lamp for the first time when forward Ben Meyers buried a wrister from the slot, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 10:10 still remaining in the third period.

Polin would give the Eagles a bit of insurance when he tucked home a shot from the low slot, putting Colorado up 3-1 at the 14:11 mark of the final frame.

The Firebirds would pull Kokko in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Eagles forward Matthew Phillips who would take advantage with an empty-netter, making it 4-1 with 2:25 left to play in the contest.

Colorado finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Kokko suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 27 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Diego Gulls on Friday, March 14th at 8:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.