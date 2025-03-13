Reign Rally with Three in the Third

March 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Three third period goals propelled the Ontario Reign (33-19-3-1) to a come-from-behind victory for the second straight night after falling behind early to the Tucson Roadrunners (27-25-3-2) Wednesday at Tucson Arena by a final score of 4-2.

With the win, Ontario completed a perfect 4-0-0 record in Tucson this season and are now 6-1-0 against the Roadrunners overall. The Reign also moved into a tie for second place in the Pacific Division standings with 70 points alongside Coachella Valley.

Francesco Pinelli scored the game-winning goal for Ontario at 17:23 of the third period, which broke a 2-2 tie and extended his point streak to four games, which has included five points on two goals and three assists.

Goaltender Pheonix Copley won for the second consecutive day in between the pipes for the Reign, stopping 21 shots in the victory.

The Roadrunners brought the energy in the first and got out to an early lead on a goal by Curtis Douglas, who also scored first on Tuesday night. Douglas' strike 3:48 into the game gave Tucson a lead that they carried into the first intermission, out-shooting Ontario 10-5.

Ontario got even for the first time just 1:35 into the second when Aatu Jamsen netted his sixth goal of the year with a wrist shot from the slot off a centering feed by Samuel Fagemo to make it 1-1. Defender Jack Millar also recorded the second helper on the tying tally.

But Tucson went back ahead later in the frame when Max Szuber blasted a shot past Copley during a power play opportunity for the Roadrunners at 8:14. Szuber's goal made it a 2-1 game and also came moments after Ontario missed on a shorthanded 2-on-0 opportunity at the other end of the ice.

The Reign had two power play opportunities of their own early in the third, but were unable to find an equalizer until Glenn Gawdin beat Tucson goaltender Matt Villalta at 10:09 of the third to tie the score at 2-2. Gawdin was led into the offensive end by a tip pass from Charles Hudon and Millar also earned an assist on the tally.

After Pinelli's goal gave Ontario the lead, Fagemo put the icing on the win with an empty-net goal at 19:15, his team-leading 23rd strike of the year from Gawdin and Jeff Malott.

Malott also factored in on Pinelli's game-winner, recording his second consecutive multi-point night.

The Reign out-shot Tucson 24-13 in the final 40 minutes of action and finished with a 29-23 edge in shots on goal. Villalta was on the losing end of the result for the second straight day for the Roadrunners, turning out 25 shots for his club. Tucson scored on its only power play chance of the contest while Ontario went 0-for-3 on the man-advantage.

Ontario is back in action at the friendly confines of Toyota Arena on Sunday afternoon when they host the Henderson Silver Knights at 3 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.