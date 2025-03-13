Penguins Sign Zach Gallant to Two-Year Deal

March 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Zach Gallant to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Gallant, 26, will report to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Gallant spent the past two seasons playing for McGill University. He generated 56 points (20G-36A) in 50 games at McGill, ranking fourth overall on the team in points in both 2023-24 (31) and 2024-25 (25).

Prior to attending McGill, the native of Oakville, Ontario suited up in 78 AHL games for the San Jose Barracuda across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. In that time, Gallant logged four goals and 14 assists for 28 points to go along with 103 penalty minutes.

Drafted in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, Gallant spent two seasons as the captain of the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League. In his five seasons of junior hockey, the 6-foot-2 forward gathered 172 points (83G-89A) in 254 games with the Petes.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Mar. 14, when the Penguins take down the turnpike for a rivalry matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop from PPL Center is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Penguins return home on Friday, Mar. 21 for a visit from the Providence Bruins. The matchup between the Penguins and Bruins is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

