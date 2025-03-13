Beer City Hockey Night Upcoming for Griffins

March 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

Friday, March 21, 2025 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Presented by United Way

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the Captain Morgan Bar outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at BC Pizza and Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, Ottawa Grill outside section 124, the stand outside section 128, and the stand outside section 103.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchased in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Saturday, March 22, 2025 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Beer City Hockey Night presented by Adventure Credit Union

Time: 8 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 7 p.m. for the general public, 6:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Beer City Hockey Night: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Beer City Hockey hat courtesy of Adventure Credit Union. In addition, 12-ounce cans of craft beer will be sold for $7 from 6-8 p.m.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: The Griffins will wear special Beer City Hockey jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of autographed game-worn jerseys will also be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction will benefit GVSU Iota Tau Alpha.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2024-25 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a free "share it" item from Morning Belle. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

