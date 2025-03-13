Tucson Drops Second Straight to Ontario Despite Strong Start

March 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (27-25-3-2) jumped out to an early lead for the second straight night, but the Ontario Reign (33-19-3-1) responded with three unanswered goals to secure a 4-2 victory Wednesday at Tucson Arena.

Forward Curtis Douglas got Tucson on the board early, cleaning up a loose rebound in front for his second goal in as many games. However, as was the case on Tuesday, Ontario had an answer each time the Roadrunners scored. Aatu Jämsen tied the game just 95 seconds into the second period, setting the stage for another back-and-forth battle.

Tucson regained the lead midway through the second as defenseman Max Szuber blasted a shot from the point past Ontario goaltender Pheonix Copley, making it 2-1. The goal marked Szuber's third point (1G, 2A) in his last four games. Kailer Yamamoto and Andrew Agozzino each recorded an assist on the play, extending their recent hot streaks- Yamamoto now has four points (2G, 2A) in his last three games, while Agozzino has five points (3G, 2A) in his last six contests.

The third period proved to be Tucson's downfall. Glenn Gawdin tied the game 2-2 at the 10:09 mark, and with just 2:37 remaining, Francesco Pinelli buried the go-ahead goal to give Ontario its first lead of the night. The Roadrunners pulled their goalie in the final minute, but Samuel Fagemo sealed the win with an empty-netter.

With the loss, Tucson has dropped three straight in regulation for the first time since Jan. 31.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson came out flying, generating early pressure and testing Copley with several shots in the opening minutes. The Roadrunners' persistence paid off just 3:48 into the game when Douglas buried a loose rebound to put Tucson on the board. Defenseman Maveric Lamoureux fired a shot from the right point, and Douglas pounced on the rebound above the crease to give the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead. Rookies Julian Lutz and Lamoureux each picked up an assist on the play.

Tucson continued to dictate the pace, and outshot Ontario 9-2 through the first 14 minutes. That trend continued through the rest of the period, as the Douglas line nearly struck again in the final minute when Lutz raced into the offensive zone and threaded a centering pass from the bottom of the left circle. Douglas attempted a one-timer from the slot, but an Ontario defender got his stick in the lane just in time to deflect the shot away.

The period ended with some fireworks as defenseman Russo dropped the gloves with Ontario's Jeff Malott with 17 seconds left. Russo's tilt capped off a dominant opening frame for the Roadrunners and sent them into the first intermission with all the momentum.

SECOND PERIOD

For the second straight night, Ontario came out strong to start the middle frame, and Jämsen pulled the Reign even just 1:35 in. Jack Millar led a two-on-one rush into the Tucson zone and threaded a centering pass to Jämsen, who snapped a wrister past Matthew Villalta to make it 1-1.

But once again, the line of Douglas, Lutz, and Ryan McGregor generated a quick response for the Roadrunners. McGregor drove hard to the net off a slick feed from Lutz to create a dangerous scoring opportunity, but Ontario's defense collapsed just in time to deny the chance.

Villalta also came up big for Tucson, turning aside a blistering slap shot from Pinelli in the high slot just under five minutes into the period.

After successfully killing off Kevin Connauton's early holding penalty, Tucson earned its first power-play opportunity when Jämsen was whistled for delay of game. The Reign nearly capitalized shorthanded when Jack Studnicka intercepted a pass and raced the other way on a two-on-none breakaway. Instead of dishing a pass for a one-timer, Studnicka opted to take the shot himself but fired just high.

Moments later, the Roadrunners made Ontario pay. Still on the man advantage, Yamamoto carried the puck into the zone along the left wall and fed Szuber up high. The 22-year-old defenseman wasted no time, unloading a blistering slap shot past Copley to put Tucson back on top 2-1 at 8:14.

The Roadrunners kept pressing and nearly extended their lead when Agozzino redirected Cameron Hebig's wrist shot from the front doorstep, but Copley made the stop to keep Ontario within one.

Villalta continued to stand tall and made a crucial sliding kick save to deny Shawn Element's one-timer from the right circle with three minutes remaining. Tucson immediately countered, and Yamamoto broke free on a breakaway less than a minute later. He pulled off a slick deke, but Copley stood firm to keep the Reign within striking distance heading into the final period.

THIRD PERIOD

Needing the equalizer, Ontario controlled possession through the first half of the final frame, but Villalta stood tall and turned aside the first seven shots he faced. However, the Reign eventually broke through as Gawdin found the back of the net at 10:09. Gawdin led a two-on-one rush into the Tucson zone and fired a wrister from the right circle that trickled past Villalta, tying the game at 2-2.

Tucson answered with a prime scoring opportunity moments later. Travis Barron jumped on a two-on-one rush and ripped a hard shot from the left circle, but his attempt clanged off the near-side post.

Barron came close again with just under four minutes remaining after a spectacular effort from defenseman Montana Onyebuchi to keep the puck in the offensive zone. Onyebuchi's play set up Barron for a one-timer from the high slot, but Copley made a crucial pad save to keep it knotted at two.

The Reign capitalized on their next opportunity, as Pinelli fired a wrister from the low right circle that beat Villalta and put Ontario ahead 3-2 with 2:37 to play.

Trailing for the first time all night, the Roadrunners pressed for the equalizer in the final minute. Ben McCartney fought to keep the puck in the offensive zone and snapped a pass to Sammy Walker down low. Walker drove behind the net for a wraparound attempt, but Copley stretched across with his left pad to make the save.

Tucson called a timeout ahead of the ensuing faceoff and pulled Villalta for the extra attacker. However, Ontario's Fagemo iced the game with an empty-net goal with 45 seconds left, sealing the Reign's 4-2 victory.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners continue their homestand with a two-game set against the San Jose Barracuda, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. MST. Fans can catch the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey and purchase tickets using the link here.

