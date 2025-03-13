Ads Ready for Dog Day on Saturday
March 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - This Saturday's Admirals game is quite literally for the dogs.
When the Ads host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, March 15th at 6 pm at Panther Arena, fans can bring their dogs to the game for Sendik's Dog Day, presented by Fromm Family Pet Food! Dog tickets are just $5 and $3 from every dog ticket sold will go back to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha. Corresponding human tickets are just $20.
Fans bringing their dog(s) to the game should enter the Panther Arena through the State St. entrance on the North side of the building. All dog tickets (along with their owner) will be located on the West Side of the building in sections 404-412. The Admirals and Panther Arena will supply watering stations for the dogs on the concourse, but only human food is available for purchase.
In addition, there will be Admirals-themed dog merchandise dog toys, collars, and leashes available in the Arena Team Store and in merchandise kiosks located on the main concourse on the west side of the building.
Fans can purchase human or dog tickets at the team's website: www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
