Monsters Acquire Will MacKinnon from Utica for Future Considerations
March 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters acquired defenseman Will MacKinnon from the Utica Comets in exchange for future considerations. In 42 games played this season, the blueliner posted 0-4-4 with 42 penalty minutes.
A 5'11", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Plymouth, MI, MacKinnon, 24, logged 3-7-10 in a total of 82 games played with the Comets the last two seasons, acheiving a +10 rating in that time. Aside from his time in the AHL, MacKinnon has 148 ECHL games played with the Reading Royals and Adirondack Thunder posting 9-30-39 including helping Adirondack to an Eastern Conference Final in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Prior to being professional, the defenseman played four years at the University of New Hampshire.
