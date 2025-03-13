San Diego Gulls Recall Vyachelsav Buteyets from Tulsa

March 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif.  -  The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club  has  recalled goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets  from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Buteyets, 22 (5/29/02), made his AHL debut Dec. 28 vs. Bakersfield, stopping 21 shots. He made his second career appearance on Jan. 15 against Iowa stopping three shots in relief. Buteyets has appeared in 27 games for Tulsa this season, going 14-9-3 with four shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average (GAA) and a .905 save percentage (SV%). Buteyets' four shutouts rank second among all ECHL goaltenders.

The Chelyabinsk, Russia native posted a 40-32-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and .923 SV% in 81 career games from 2021-24 with Chelmet Chelyabinsk of the VHL, Russia's second division. The 6-4, 185-pound goaltender made his KHL debut in 2023-24 with Traktor Chelyabinsk, appearing in one game in Russia's top division.

Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Buteyets went 16-18-0 with one shutout, a 2.57 GAA and .913 SV% in 35 VHL games in 2023-24 with Chelmet. He ranked 10th in minutes among league goaltenders and was third in wins among goalies 21-and-under.

Buteyets had an 18-12-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.11 GAA and a .933 SV% in 35 games in 2022-23 with Chelmet. He led all second division goaltenders 21 and younger in wins, shutouts and appearances, and ranked second in GAA and third in SV%. Among all VHL goaltenders, he ranked in the top 10 in wins (sixth), SV% (seventh) and shutouts (10th).

