Iowa Earns 4-1 Win Over Grand Rapids On Fan Appreciation Night

April 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild capped the home portion of the 2023-24 season with a 4-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 31-of-32 shots, while Adam Beckman (1-1=2), Turner Elson (1-1=2), Michael Milne (1-1=2), and David Spacek (0-3=3) each registered multi-point games in front of 9,130 fans on Fan Appreciation Night.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead with 46 seconds remaining in the opening period. After Kevin Conley broke up the Grand Rapids attack, Sammy Walker sprung Elson with a stretch pass. Sebastian Cossa (26 saves) stopped Elson's first effort, but Elson collected his own rebound and fired the puck home from a sharp angle.

The Wild outshot the Griffins 16-10 in the opening 20 minutes.

Milne doubled Iowa's advantage at 16:20 of the second period on the power play. Beckman tipped Spacek's point shot off the end wall and Milne swatted the loose puck over the right pad of Cossa.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 20-18 through two periods.

Carson Lambos stretched the lead to 3-0 at 3:40 of the third when Milne found him trailing the play on the rush. Spacek earned his second assist of the game on Milne's goal.

Austin Czarnik put Grand Rapids on the board at 5:20 of the third.

The Wild capped the scoring with 8:44 to play on the man advantage. Elson and Spacek combined to set up Beckman above the left circle for a bid that was blocked by a Griffins defender. Beckman collected the loose puck and ripped a wrister off the far post and in.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 32-30. The Wild finished 2-for-6 on the power play while the Griffins went 1-for-5 on the man advantage.

Iowa plays the final game of the 2023-24 season against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Saturday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m.

