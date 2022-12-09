Wolf Pack Hosts Admirals for the First Time Since 2003

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack continue their three-game homestand tonight when they play host to the Milwaukee Admirals in the first of a back-to-back set for both teams.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of two meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and the Admirals, and the lone matchup at the XL Center during the 2022-23 campaign. The sides will conclude their rare season series on December 14th at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

This is the first time that the Wolf Pack and Admirals have met since February 14th, 2003. That night, the Wolf Pack claimed a 6-3 victory at the XL Center. The sides tied their only other meeting, 4-4, on November 1st, 2002, in Milwaukee.

This is the second game of a three-game homestand for the Wolf Pack, while it is the first of a two-game New England road trip for the Admirals. Milwaukee will visit Springfield tomorrow night.

This is the first of five consecutive games for the Wolf Pack against Central Division opponents. They'll host the Grand Rapids Griffins tomorrow night.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack opened this three-game homestand with a 3-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night. Ty Emberson opened the scoring just 2:58 into the game, blasting home his second goal of the season and kicking off a three-goal first period. It was Hartford's fastest goal to start a game this season.

Andy Welinski tacked on a powerplay goal at 5:51, while Will Cuylle scored the eventual game-winning goal at 11:19. Garrett Wilson and Tyson Foerster would cut the Wolf Pack lead from 3-0 to 3-2 in the third period, but Louis Domingue slammed the door shut to preserve the victory.

Welinski leads the Wolf Pack in scoring with eleven points (4 g, 7 a). Tim Gettinger, meanwhile, leads the club in goals with six, while Cuylle and Lauri Pajuniemi are second on the club with five goals each.

The Wolf Pack is 0-1-0-0 against the Central Division this season. They dropped a 3-2 decision to the Rockford IceHogs on home ice last Saturday night.

Admirals Outlook:

The Admirals opened the scoring just 9:42 into their game in Rockford against the IceHogs on Wednesday night, as Keifer Sherwood scored his ninth goal of the season. Dylan Wells would not surrender another goal, however, while Lukas Reichel would find the equalizer 14:14 into the third period for the home side.

The foes would need a shootout to determine the winner, and Reichel would deliver to push the IceHogs to a 2-1 victory. The loss was Milwaukee's second in a row.

Tommy Novak leads the Admirals in points with 21 (9 g, 12 a). He's also tied for the team lead in goals with Sherwood and former Wolf Pack forward Cole Schneider. The trio has nine goals each on the season.

This is the first of four straight games for the Admirals against Eastern Conference opponents. They'll be in Springfield tomorrow, then host the Wolf Pack on December 14th and Toronto Marlies on December 17th.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Join us tonight for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs! Tomorrow night, the Grand Rapids Griffins come to town for just the second time ever! Bring a new or gently used teddy bear to the game to toss on the ice when the Pack scores their first goal of the contest! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

