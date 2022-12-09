Rangers Assign F Ryan Carpenter to Wolf Pack
December 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Ryan Carpenter to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Carpenter, 31, signed with the Rangers as a free agent on July 14th, 2022. In 21 games with the Rangers this season, Carpenter has scored three points (1 g, 2 a) and collected ten penalty minutes. A native of Oviedo, Florida, Carpenter has skated in 329 career NHL games with the Rangers, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, and Calgary Flames. During his NHL career, he has scored 72 points (27 g, 45 a).
Carpenter has also appeared in 206 career AHL games, scoring 130 points (44 g, 86 a) with the Worcester Sharks and San Jose Barracuda. The 6'1", 198-pound forward last played in the AHL with the Barracuda during the 2016-17 season.
During his playoff career, Carpenter has skated in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games (6 a) and 23 Calder Cup Playoff games (11 g, 11 a).
While with the Barracuda, Carpenter was named the 2015-16 Yanick Duprè Memorial Award winner as the AHL's Best in Community.
The Pack continues a three-game homestand at the XL Center tonight when they host the Milwaukee Admirals for just the second time in franchise history. Join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs!
Tomorrow, the Wolf Pack host the Grand Rapids Griffins in the final game of the homestand. It's Teddy Bear Toss night, so be sure to bring a new or gently used teddy bear to the game to throw on the ice when the club scores its first goal!
For tickets to both games, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2022
- Rangers Assign F Ryan Carpenter to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Avalanche Recalls Hunt, Kaut Reassigned - Colorado Eagles
- Seattle Kraken Ship Ice from Climate Pledge Arena to Coachella Valley Firebirds to Make Ice in the Desert - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Providence Bruins Weekend Preview - December 9 - Providence Bruins
- Game #20 - Reign at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 9 vs. Utica - Rochester Americans
- Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Hosts Admirals for the First Time Since 2003 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Elmer Soderblom Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bears to Open Three-Game Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Screw City IceHogs Clash with Wild - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Rangers Assign F Ryan Carpenter to Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Hosts Admirals for the First Time Since 2003
- Rookie F Matt Rempe Brings Size, Edge to Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Strike Three Time in First Period, Hang on to Beat Phantoms 3-2
- Wolf Pack Open Homestand with Visit from Phantoms