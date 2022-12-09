Rangers Assign F Ryan Carpenter to Wolf Pack

December 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Ryan Carpenter to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Carpenter, 31, signed with the Rangers as a free agent on July 14th, 2022. In 21 games with the Rangers this season, Carpenter has scored three points (1 g, 2 a) and collected ten penalty minutes. A native of Oviedo, Florida, Carpenter has skated in 329 career NHL games with the Rangers, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, and Calgary Flames. During his NHL career, he has scored 72 points (27 g, 45 a).

Carpenter has also appeared in 206 career AHL games, scoring 130 points (44 g, 86 a) with the Worcester Sharks and San Jose Barracuda. The 6'1", 198-pound forward last played in the AHL with the Barracuda during the 2016-17 season.

During his playoff career, Carpenter has skated in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games (6 a) and 23 Calder Cup Playoff games (11 g, 11 a).

While with the Barracuda, Carpenter was named the 2015-16 Yanick Duprè Memorial Award winner as the AHL's Best in Community.

