Bridgeport Islanders Host Bears to Open Three-Game Weekend

December 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (December 9, 2022) - The Bridgeport Islanders (13-4-4-0) navigate their third "three-in-three" of the season this weekend against the only two teams ahead of them in the Atlantic Division standings. The Islanders open their busy weekend tonight with a 7 p.m. matchup against the second-place Hershey Bears (15-5-2-0) before a home-and-home series against the first-place Providence Bruins (14-3-3-2). The Islanders have won three of their last four games, but suffered a 3-1 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds at home on Sunday. Sam Bolduc had Bridgeport's lone goal in the final minute of regulation, while Dennis Cholowski earned an assist to push his point streak to four games (six assists). Jakub Skarek (4-3-3) made 16 saves.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the third of six meetings between the Islanders and Bears this season, and the first of three at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is still looking for its first win against Hershey, but collected a point in both games in Chocolatetown last month, falling in overtime both Nov. 11th and Nov. 12th. Hudson Fasching, currently on recall with the New York Islanders, leads all players in the series with two goals in two games.

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

Todd Nelson's team has won six of its last seven games including a 4-2 victory against the Charlotte Checkers at home on Tuesday. Hendrix Lapierre, Sam Anas, Bobby Nardella and Mike Vecchione all scored, while Zach Fucale (9-5-0) made 34 saves. Fucale ranks 10th among AHL goaltenders with a 2.46 GAA and is tied for third in wins with Cory Schneider (9). Offensively, Lapierre is tied with Mason Morelli for the team lead in scoring (16 points), which also shares seventh among all AHL rookies. Lapierre, the 22nd overall pick of the Washington Capitals in 2020, has scored a goal in three straight games and is currently riding a four-game point streak (3g, 1a).

TERRY TAKING OVER

Chris Terry has three goals and eight assists for 11 points in his last six games, tying Andy Andreoff and Sam Bolduc for the team lead in points (19). Terry, who played his 700th AHL game on Nov. 27th, has multiple points in four of those six. He has at least one point in five of his last six games.

POWERFUL STUFF

The Islanders had scored a power-play goal in four straight games prior to Sunday's setback. Still, the club is 6-for-15 on the power play over that span and has scored at least two times in seven of its 21 games this season. Bridgeport's man advantage shares fifth in the AHL (20-for-75, 26.7%). Andy Andreoff is tied for the league lead with seven power-play goals.

GOALS, GOALS AND MORE GOALS

Despite scoring just once last Sunday, the Islanders have 27 goals in their last six games and 79 total this season, second most in the Eastern Conference behind Syracuse (82). Through the team's first 21 games last season, they had 53 total goals. Forty-four of the 79 goals have come at 5-on-5.

QUICK HITS

Dennis Cholowski is on a four-game point/assist streak... He hasn't posted points in five straight games in his pro career... The Islanders have scored five or more goals in 10 of their 21 games... Bridgeport has rotated goaltenders through its last 14 games since Cory Schneider started two straight Oct. 29 - Nov. 1... Schneider enters the weekend tied for third in wins (9), seventh in save percentage (.921), and sixth in GAA (2.42)... The Bears allow the fewest goals per game (2.32) in the AHL.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (16-11-0): Last: 7-4 L vs. St. Louis, Tuesday -- Next: Tonight at New Jersey, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (16-4-1-0): Last: 4-1 L at Trois Rivieres, Wednesday -- Next: Tonight vs. Idaho, 7:05 p.m. ET

