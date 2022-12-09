Bears Top Line Surges in 4-2 Win Overs Islanders
December 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Bridgeport, CT) - The line of Mike Vecchione (2g, 2a), Mike Sgarbossa (1g, 1a) and Ethen Frank (1g, 3a) led the way with a 10-point night as the Hershey Bears (16-5-2-0) picked up a 4-2 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders (13-5-4-0) on Friday night at Total Mortgage Arena. The victory was Hershey's fifth consecutive win on the road, and also vaulted Hershey back into first place in the American Hockey League.
The Islanders scored 1:34 into the contest to take a 1-0 lead when Ruslan Iskhakov barreled down the right wing and shoveled a backhand shot that slipped through the pads of Zach Fucale.
Vecchione knotted the game for the Bears when Dylan McIlrath sent a pass through the neutral zone to Frank. As the forward made his way into the offensive zone, he spun a behind-the-back pass from the right circle into the slot, and Vecchione lofted his eighth of the season past Cory Schneider at 17:40 to make it 1-1. Hershey ultimately finished the first period with 21 shots on goal, a new season high.
The Chocolate and White took a 2-1 lead in the second period when Schneider misplayed the puck on a dump-in from Frank and gave it away to Vecchione, who curled to the left circle and found Sgarbossa in the slot, and Sgabossa backhanded the puck past Schneider at the right side of the net at 4:16 for his sixth of the season.
Vecchione netted his second of the evening at 16:54 when he teamed up with Frank on an odd-man rush and buried a feed from Frank behind Schneider to make it 3-1.
The Islanders trimmed Hershey's lead back to a goal just 22 seconds into the third period when Cole Bardreau found the net to make it 3-2.
Frank completed his career night when he netted an empty-net tally from Vecchione and Sgarbossa with Schneider pulled at 19:13. The goal was Frank's seventh of the season.
Shots finished 41-22 favoring Hershey, as the Bears matched their single-game season-high for shots on goal. Fucale went 20-for-22 for Hershey to pick up his 10th win of the season; Schneider was 37-for-40 for the Islanders. The Bears were 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Islanders went 0-for-1 with the man advantage.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears are back on home ice to host the Cleveland Monsters for the first time this season at GIANT Center on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2022
- Texas Cruises Past Chicago Friday Night - Texas Stars
- Griffins Rally Late to Clip Thunderbirds on the Road - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves' Comeback Bid Thwarted by Stars 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- O'Connor Lands Five Points in 8-1 Blowout of Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Top Line Surges in 4-2 Win Overs Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Blanked in Weekend Opener 2-0 by Admirals - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Drop 2-1 Nail-Biter to Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Double-Up on Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hofer's Heroics Not Enough for T-Birds vs. Griffins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Blanked in Weekend Opener 2-0 by Admirals - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Stumble in 8-1 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Fall to Marlies, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Askarov, Ads Shut Out Wolf Pack - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comets Strike Quick in Third to Defeat Americans - Utica Comets
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Players to Go on Holiday Shopping Spree with Henderson Police Department Pal Program in Partnership with Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- Marlies' Adam Gaudette Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk on Saturday, December 17 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rangers Assign F Ryan Carpenter to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Avalanche Recalls Hunt, Kaut Reassigned - Colorado Eagles
- Seattle Kraken Ship Ice from Climate Pledge Arena to Coachella Valley Firebirds to Make Ice in the Desert - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Providence Bruins Weekend Preview - December 9 - Providence Bruins
- Game #20 - Reign at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 9 vs. Utica - Rochester Americans
- Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Hosts Admirals for the First Time Since 2003 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Elmer Soderblom Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bears to Open Three-Game Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Screw City IceHogs Clash with Wild - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.