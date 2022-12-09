Providence Bruins Weekend Preview - December 9

COMING UP

The Providence Bruins travel to Bridgeport on Saturday, December 9 to take on the Islanders at 7:00 PM. On Sunday, the P-Bruins host the Islanders in the second game of the home-and-home series. Puck drop is set for 3:05 PM to close out the weekend.

TENDY TANDEM

Goaltending was a huge part of the team's success last weekend, allowing one goal in each game. Brandon Bussi made 25 saves in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Thunderbirds, while Keith Kinkaid stopped 46 in a 3-1 win over Hartford on Sunday. Kinkaid earned the AHL's First Star of Sunday with his performance.

Bussi's effort on Saturday improved his season save percentage to a .932, which is tied for first in the league, and his goals against average to 2.31, the fifth best number in the league. Bussi was recalled on November 2nd when Kinkaid spent time in Boston during Jeremy Swayman's injury. With Kyle Keyser still out, Bussi has remained in Providence.

COACH'S CUE

"Bridgeport plays us tough. They're a really good team in transition and off the rush. We have to be detailed to give us a chance. We were'nt happy with how we came out the last time. We've had a good week of digging in and holding ourselves accountable to how we have to play. We haven't liked how we've played as of late, it's translated into some wins, but we have to be better in some areas and it was a good week of addressing that." - Head Coach Ryan Mougenel

NOTES

- Providence is currently riding a two-game winning streak.

- Vinni Lettieri ranks 20th in league scoring with 21 total points.

- Toporowski is 3rd in the league in rookie goal scoring with 9, and 4th in points with 17.

- The P-Bruins rank 29th in the league in power play percentage at 14.6%.

- Providence is allowing the most shots per game in the league at 34.32.

NEXT FEW

12/10/22 @BRI 7:00 PM

12/11/22 BRI 3:05 PM

12/16/22 LHV 7:05 PM

12/17/22 @LHV 7:05 PM

12/22/22 @CLT 7:00 PM

12/23/22 @CLT 6:00 PM

12/28/22 @HER 7:00 PM

12/30/22 @WBS 7:05 PM

12/31/22 @HER a5:00 PM

