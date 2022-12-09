Marlies' Adam Gaudette Suspended for Three Games
December 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Toronto Marlies forward Adam Gaudettehas been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an interference incident in a game vs. Belleville on Dec. 7.
Gaudette will miss Toronto's games tonight at Syracuse, Saturday (Dec. 10) vs. Rochester and Dec. 16 at Rockford.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.