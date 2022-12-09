Screw City IceHogs Clash with Wild

Rockford, Ill. - Meeting the Iowa Wild for the first time in a month, the Rockford IceHogs will rebrand as the Screw City IceHogs tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. Playing for the first time since Nov. 6, tonight will be the second head-to-head match between the two clubs this season.

The IceHogs become the Screw City IceHogs tonight to honor the region's rich manufacturing history and the uniqueness of the "Screw City" nickname long associated with Rockford! A line of Screw City merchandise will be available to purchase in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center. Get tickets for the Screw City IceHogs game and learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 12-7-0-1, 25 points (3rd, Central Division)

Iowa: 9-8-2-2, 22 points (5th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Lukas Reichel (11G, 13A) scored the lone IceHogs goal in regulation before tallying the IceHogs' game-winning shootout goal on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Admirals. Defenseman Isaak Phillips marked his 13th assist on the season.

Iowa is led by forward Sammy Walker (11G, 11A) who paces the Wild in goals and points. Defenseman Joe Hicketts ranks second for the Wild with 15 points and leads the team with 12 assists.

Last Game Highlights

In their first shootout win of the season, the IceHogs and forward Lukas Reichel topped the Admirals 2-1 on Wednesday night. Reichel's heroics in the third period and shootout extended his point streak to six games. Dylan Wells impressed only allowing one goal and turning away 20 of 21 Milwaukee shots.

It's Been A Minute

Facing-off for the first time in the 2022-23 season, the IceHogs and Iowa Wild haven't seen each other since the Hogs' 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild on Nov. 6. Finishing the night 4-4-0-1, the IceHogs have gone 8-3-0-0 since to improve to 12-7-0-1 including their first shootout win against the Admirals on Wednesday night.

Reichel Heating Up

After being called up by the Chicago Blackhawks and facing the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night and then scoring his 11th goal of the season against the Admirals on Wednesday night, forward Lukas Reichel extended his point streak to six games totaling 5G, 5A with three multi-point nights.

All Is Wells That Ends Wells

Rookie goalie Dylan Wells shook off an early goal on Wednesday night to help backstop the IceHogs to a 2-1 shootout win over Milwaukee. Wells has now won three straight starts and four of his last five, compiling a save percentage of .912 and a 2.32 goals against average during his hot stretch.

December Hot Streak

The IceHogs have gone a perfect 3-0-0-0 in the month of December with a 4-2 win against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Dec. 2, a 3-2 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Dec. 3, and 2-1 shootout win against the Milwaukee Admirals on Dec. 7. The IceHogs have won three straight games in six of their last seven dating back to Nov. 19.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss game returns on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. when the IceHogs once again battle the Wild. Fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game and after the IceHogs score their first goal, toss the stuffed animals onto the ice. The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, 4:00 p.m. 5-4 SOL, Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

43-34-8-4

Know Before You Go - Join Us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone Is Your Ticket: Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the IceHogs app to ensure that you are able to save your tickets on your phone before you arrive at the arena.

Parking: Cash will no longer be accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate. See below for more detailed parking instructions.

Cashless Arena: The BMO Center is a cashless arena but cards are accepted for all purchases in the arena.

No Re-Entry Policy: Per new ASM Rockford policy, the BMO Center is now a smoke-free and no re-entry facility. Please plan accordingly as a new ticket must be purchased if you decide to leave the building.

Bag & Gameday Policy: Please read our bag and game day policies for complete information for your visit to the arena.

New Public Wifi: Part of the new upgrades to the BMO Center this year includes new WiFi to keep you connected to all things IceHogs. Once in the arena, connect to @BMO CENTER PUBLIC. No password is required.

Fansaves: New for IceHogs fans this year, the IceHogs have partnered with FanSaves to provide special offers throughout the season. FanSaves will also be where we send in-game promotional activations like the Culver's High Scoring offer, Great Clips offer for scoring the first goal, and more! To get in on the action, follow the IceHogs on FanSaves (link located on the IceHogs app).

