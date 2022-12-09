Wolf Pack Blanked in Weekend Opener 2-0 by Admirals

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack hosted the Milwaukee Admirals at the XL Center on Friday night for the first meeting between the teams since February 2003. Despite outshooting Milwaukee 24-22, the Wolf Pack failed to find twine, and the Admirals took a 2-0 victory.

Markus Nurmi scored the eventual game-winner for Milwaukee in the second period. During the waning moments of a powerplay, Nurmi tipped a Phil Tomasino shot past Louis Domingue, giving the Admirals a lead they would not surrender.

The dueling netminders kept the first period scoreless. Domingue blocked nine Admirals shots, while Yaroslav Askarov stopped eight Wolf Pack bids. The most impressive play of the period came from Domingue, who made four saves in a one-minute span from 15:31 to 16:32 to keep the Admirals off the board.

Nurmi lit the lamp at 13:31 of the second period, converting on the club's first powerplay of the night. It was the Finnish forward's eighth goal of the season.

The Admirals added an insurance goal early in the third period, when Tommy Novak found twine during a four-on-four period to push the Milwaukee lead to two. It was the second four-on-four goal surrendered this season by the Wolf Pack and was Novak's team-leading tenth goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack pushed hard in the final moments but couldn't capitalize on their remaining chances. Karl Henriksson was denied on a breakaway bid midway through the period, while Cristiano DiGiacinto was stoned on a two-on-one chance moments later.

The Admirals would hang on for a 2-0 victory, while Askarov earned his first AHL shutout.

