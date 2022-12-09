Seattle Kraken Ship Ice from Climate Pledge Arena to Coachella Valley Firebirds to Make Ice in the Desert

The Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League are helping their new American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, chill at their new home, Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, with ice from Climate Pledge Arena included when the Firebirds' began making ice at their new home this week. The ice was collected when the Firebirds played at Climate Pledge Arena (October 23) and was transported to Coachella Valley with the team.

Climate Pledge Arena, the most progressive, responsible, and sustainable arena in the world, is a fully sustainable arena owned and operated by Oak View Group (OVG) which also owns and operates the new Acrisure Arena, which is set to open to the public on December 14. With sustainability a core focus of the venue, Acrisure Arena will reduce the water consumption by 40% as standard to other buildings of its size for typical use and intends to achieve carbon neutrality for all operations by 2025.

"By using some of the recycled water from Climate Pledge Arena and bringing it to the Coachella Valley, we are helping expand on some of the sustainable initiatives at Acrisure Arena," said Tim Leiweke, chairman and CEO, OVG. "It's also another way to symbolically extend our partnership between the two clubs and remind our Firebirds fans they are watching future Kraken."

The ice-making process at Acrisure Arena requires 10,500 gallons of water to make a one-inch ice surface and will begin early morning on Tuesday, December 6. By the time the ice is completed, the team will have used nine 40-pound boxes of white paint powder mix and a pail of red, blue and blue goal-crease paint to complete the lines.

Individual game tickets for the Coachella Valley Firebirds' inaugural season at the new Acrisure Arena, including the historic home opener against the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, December 18 at 6 p.m., are on sale now at cvfirebirds.com.

The Firebirds will have a variety of promotional and theme nights throughout the season which include giveaways, promotions, special edition jerseys with live and online auction events for select games and more. Highlights include:

December 18 Home Opener presented by Acrisure

December 23 Ugly Sweater Night* featuring Teddy Bear Toss presented by Anheuser-Busch

January 7 Pride Weekend* presented by McDonald's

January 8 Pride Weekend* presented by McDonald's

February 4 Pink In The Rink* presented by Eisenhower Health

February 18 Hometown Hero presented by LiUNA

March 11 Military Appreciation* presented by Spotlight29

March 12 Fuego's Birthday presented by Verizon

March 17 St. Patrick's Day* presented by O'Caines Irish Pub

March 19 Pucks & Paws presented by FirstBank

April 1 Kraken Night presented by Alaska Airlines

April 8 Fan Appreciation presented by Acrisure

*Specialty jersey night featuring live and online auctions for local charity partners

