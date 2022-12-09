Askarov, Ads Shut Out Wolf Pack

Hartford, CT-Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped all 22 shots thrown his way to pick up his first career shutout as the Ads topped the Hartford Wolf Pack 2-0 on Friday night. Markus Nurmi and Tommy Novak did the scoring for the Ads, while Marc Del Gaizo assisted on both Milwaukee goals.

The win also snapped a brief two-game losing streak for the Milwaukee as they improved to 2-1-0-1 on their season-long five-game road trip.

After a scoreless first period, Nurmi scored a power-play marker to put the Ads up 1-0 at the 13:31 mark of the second. With less than ten seconds to go in the man-advantage, Phil Tomasino found Nurmi in the slot and he deflected the puck past Wolf Pack goalie Louis Domingue.

Tommy Novak gave the Ads a two-goal advantage with his 10th of the season just 1:50 into the third period. With the teams playing 4-on-4, Keaton Thompson feed Novak looping up from the face-off dot. Novak continued his curl until he was between the wheels fired a shot over Domingue's shoulder.

That was all the offense Askarov and Admirals would need as they shut the door the rest of the way.

The Admirals wrap-up their roadtrip on Saturday night when they first-ever game against the Springfield Thunderbirds at 6 pm CT. Milwaukee's next home game is Wednesday, December 14th at 7 pm against Hartford.

