Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker from Iowa

December 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Sammy Walker and reassigned forward Joseph Cramarossa to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Walker, 23, has appeared in 21 games for Iowa this season, leading the team in points (11-11=22), goals and power-play goals (six) while recording 19 penalty minutes (PIM). The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Edina, Minnesota, recorded 112 points (48-64=112) and 81 PIM in 144 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2018-22). He tallied 27 points (14-13') in 39 games during his senior season with the Gophers and ranked second on the team in goals and fifth in scoring. He served as team captain the last three seasons to become the first three-year captain in school history. Walker posted a career-high four game-winning goals and led team forwards in blocked shots (25) as the Gophers won the 2021-22 Big Ten Regular-Season Championship and advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four for the first time since 2014.

He ranked second on the Gophers in scoring and goals during his junior season with 29 points (13-16)) in 31 games and was the recipient of the team's Elwin "Doc" Romnes Leadership & Sportsmanship Award and Donald M. Clark Community Service Award recipient. Walker led Minnesota in scoring his sophomore season with 30 points (11-19=30) in 37 games and was the recipient of Minnesota's John Mariucci Most Valuable Player Award. He collected 26 points (10-16&) in 37 games in 2018-19 and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Walker was named the 2018 Mr. Hockey Award winner after he tallied 79 points (35-44=79) in 31 games as a senior at Edina High School.

Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2022. He will wear sweater No. 74 with Minnesota.

Cramarossa, 30, has appeared in four games for Minnesota this season, recording one goal and four PIM, while posting seven points (4-3=7) and 47 PIM in 15 games with Iowa.

