Wolves' Comeback Bid Thwarted by Stars 5-2

December 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves staged a comeback in the first of back-to-back games against the Texas Stars but in the end fell 5-2 on Friday night in Texas.

After falling behind by two goals in the first period, the Wolves got scores from Alexander Pashin and Blake Murray but it wasn't enough as the Stars pulled away late.

Texas struck first when Riley Tufte lit the lamp midway through the opening period and extended the lead to 2-0 a short time later on Curtis McKenzie's goal.

The Wolves got back in it late in the first on Pashin's second goal of the season. Logan Lambdin found his teammate streaking into the offensive zone and fed Pashin who then stickhandled in on Stars goaltender Matt Murray before beating him to the stick side.

Blake Murray, who was inserted into the Wolves lineup after fellow forward Brendan Perlini was scratched due to an illness, knotted the score at 2-2 late in the second.

The forward's shot from a sharp angle beat the Stars netminder again to the stick side for Murray's second goal of the season. Ryan Suzuki, playing in his first game of the season after missing the first 18 contests with an injury, earned an assist on the score.

Not long after, Riley Barber put the Stars ahead once again and the Wolves entered the third down a goal.

Early in the final period, Texas extended the lead to 4-2 on Fredrik Olofsson's goal and McKenzie scored into the empty net for the final margin.

Zachary Sawchenko (27 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Matt Murray (17 saves) earned the win for the Stars.

The Wolves dropped to 6-11-2-0 on the season and Texas improved to 12-7-2-2.

Up next: The Wolves will face the Stars in Texas on Saturday (7 p.m., AHLTV).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.