Wolves' Comeback Bid Thwarted by Stars 5-2
December 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves staged a comeback in the first of back-to-back games against the Texas Stars but in the end fell 5-2 on Friday night in Texas.
After falling behind by two goals in the first period, the Wolves got scores from Alexander Pashin and Blake Murray but it wasn't enough as the Stars pulled away late.
Texas struck first when Riley Tufte lit the lamp midway through the opening period and extended the lead to 2-0 a short time later on Curtis McKenzie's goal.
The Wolves got back in it late in the first on Pashin's second goal of the season. Logan Lambdin found his teammate streaking into the offensive zone and fed Pashin who then stickhandled in on Stars goaltender Matt Murray before beating him to the stick side.
Blake Murray, who was inserted into the Wolves lineup after fellow forward Brendan Perlini was scratched due to an illness, knotted the score at 2-2 late in the second.
The forward's shot from a sharp angle beat the Stars netminder again to the stick side for Murray's second goal of the season. Ryan Suzuki, playing in his first game of the season after missing the first 18 contests with an injury, earned an assist on the score.
Not long after, Riley Barber put the Stars ahead once again and the Wolves entered the third down a goal.
Early in the final period, Texas extended the lead to 4-2 on Fredrik Olofsson's goal and McKenzie scored into the empty net for the final margin.
Zachary Sawchenko (27 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Matt Murray (17 saves) earned the win for the Stars.
The Wolves dropped to 6-11-2-0 on the season and Texas improved to 12-7-2-2.
Up next: The Wolves will face the Stars in Texas on Saturday (7 p.m., AHLTV).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2022
- Bellows' First Phantoms' Goal Is Game-Winner - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Cruises Past Chicago Friday Night - Texas Stars
- Griffins Rally Late to Clip Thunderbirds on the Road - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves' Comeback Bid Thwarted by Stars 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- O'Connor Lands Five Points in 8-1 Blowout of Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Top Line Surges in 4-2 Win Overs Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Blanked in Weekend Opener 2-0 by Admirals - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Drop 2-1 Nail-Biter to Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Double-Up on Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hofer's Heroics Not Enough for T-Birds vs. Griffins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Blanked in Weekend Opener 2-0 by Admirals - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Stumble in 8-1 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Fall to Marlies, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Askarov, Ads Shut Out Wolf Pack - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comets Strike Quick in Third to Defeat Americans - Utica Comets
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Players to Go on Holiday Shopping Spree with Henderson Police Department Pal Program in Partnership with Dollar Loan Center - Henderson Silver Knights
- Marlies' Adam Gaudette Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk on Saturday, December 17 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rangers Assign F Ryan Carpenter to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Avalanche Recalls Hunt, Kaut Reassigned - Colorado Eagles
- Seattle Kraken Ship Ice from Climate Pledge Arena to Coachella Valley Firebirds to Make Ice in the Desert - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Providence Bruins Weekend Preview - December 9 - Providence Bruins
- Game #20 - Reign at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 9 vs. Utica - Rochester Americans
- Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Hosts Admirals for the First Time Since 2003 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Elmer Soderblom Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bears to Open Three-Game Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Screw City IceHogs Clash with Wild - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Wolves' Comeback Bid Thwarted by Stars 5-2
- Wolves Fall to Wild 7-0
- Wolves Roll Past Wild 4-0
- Wolves Defeated by Stars 5-1
- Wolves Fall to Stars 6-1