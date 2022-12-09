Silver Knights Players to Go on Holiday Shopping Spree with Henderson Police Department Pal Program in Partnership with Dollar Loan Center

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights in partnership with Dollar Loan Center announced today that players from the organization will be teaming up with the Henderson Police Department to take local kids from HPD's PAL (Henderson Police Athletic League) program on a holiday shopping spree at Target. The PAL program supports and inspires Henderson youth to realize their full potential as productive members of society by mentoring through athletics.

Select participants from the PAL program will be paired up with Silver Knights players and given a $100 to shop for holiday presents for themselves at Target. In addition, HSK players and members of the PAL program will also be shopping for and fulfilling the wish lists of vulnerable youth. Dollar Loan Center and the Foley Entertainment Group have each donated $2,500 to be used on the shopping spree, for a total of $5,000.

"As a staple in the community for almost 25 years, Dollar Loan Center is thrilled to partner with the Henderson Silver Knights and the Foley Entertainment Group to help less privileged kids enjoy their holidays this year. There are thousands of children in Southern Nevada alone that get overlooked each year and we couldn't be happier to support such a great cause. Go Kids Go! Go Knights Go!" said Dollar Loan Center Founder and CEO Chuck Brennan.

The families involved in this initiative will also be gifted tickets to the Henderson Silver Knights game on Thursday, Dec. 22, where the team will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m. PT.

