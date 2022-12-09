Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk on Saturday, December 17
December 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk on Saturday, Dec. 17. The evening will feature country western themed activations throughout the night. Henderson will take on the Abbottsford Canucks at 3 p.m. PT, followed immediately by a post-game concert from country artist Sam Riddle. Fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite country western gear.
The Bell Solar Tiltyard will open at 1 p.m. PT where fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The Bell Solar Tiltyard will also have a mechanical bull, face painting, interactive inflatables and games, a 360 cam, and a live DJ. Concessions will be offering spin-to-win specials, $3 draft beer, and $3 popcorn.
On the concourse there will be multiple BBQ offerings including Biscuits & Bourbon outside section 14, a BBQ chicken calzone at the Green Valley Grocery Fanfare outside section 8, and BBQ Poutine at Green Valley Grocery Market outside section 20.
Country artist Sam Riddle will perform at the castle stage after the game. To attend the concert, fans must purchase tickets to the Silver Knights game, which start at just $10.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2022
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk on Saturday, December 17 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Rangers Assign F Ryan Carpenter to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Avalanche Recalls Hunt, Kaut Reassigned - Colorado Eagles
- Seattle Kraken Ship Ice from Climate Pledge Arena to Coachella Valley Firebirds to Make Ice in the Desert - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Providence Bruins Weekend Preview - December 9 - Providence Bruins
- Game #20 - Reign at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 9 vs. Utica - Rochester Americans
- Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Hosts Admirals for the First Time Since 2003 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Elmer Soderblom Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bears to Open Three-Game Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Screw City IceHogs Clash with Wild - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk on Saturday, December 17
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: December 9 & 10
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Ontario Reign, 3-1, On The Road
- Series Preview vs. Ontario: December 7
- Silver Knights Fall to Firebirds at Home, 3-2