Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk on Saturday, December 17

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Harold's Hockey Tonk on Saturday, Dec. 17. The evening will feature country western themed activations throughout the night. Henderson will take on the Abbottsford Canucks at 3 p.m. PT, followed immediately by a post-game concert from country artist Sam Riddle. Fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite country western gear.

The Bell Solar Tiltyard will open at 1 p.m. PT where fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The Bell Solar Tiltyard will also have a mechanical bull, face painting, interactive inflatables and games, a 360 cam, and a live DJ. Concessions will be offering spin-to-win specials, $3 draft beer, and $3 popcorn.

On the concourse there will be multiple BBQ offerings including Biscuits & Bourbon outside section 14, a BBQ chicken calzone at the Green Valley Grocery Fanfare outside section 8, and BBQ Poutine at Green Valley Grocery Market outside section 20.

Country artist Sam Riddle will perform at the castle stage after the game. To attend the concert, fans must purchase tickets to the Silver Knights game, which start at just $10.

