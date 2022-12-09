Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned forward Jordan Frasca from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Frasca still has yet to make his pro debut after suffering a lower-body injury during training camp. The 21-year-old rookie has been rehabbing with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since October, but will now join Wheeling on its road trip to Cincinatti, Ohio and Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Frasca was signed by Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent on Mar. 1, 2022 while he was in the midst of a career season with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. Frasca produced athe best numbers of his junior career, including 42 goals, 45 assists and 87 points. He placed second on the Frontenacs in goals, and ranked third on the team in points.

In 190 career OHL games played with Kingston and the Windsor Spitfires, Frasca earned 67 goals and 88 assists for 155 points.

