Elmer Soderblom Assigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday assigned forward Elmer Soderblom (SOH-der-blohm) to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, Detroit reassigned goaltender Victor Brattstrom from the Griffins to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Soderblom, a 6-foot-8-inch forward, has two goals and six penalty minutes in 13 games with the Red Wings this season. The rookie made his NHL debut on Oct. 14 versus Montreal, scoring his first NHL goal in the process. The Goteborg, Sweden, native totaled 21 goals for Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2021-22 season, which also tied for seventh in the SHL. Soderblom was named the 2021-22 Young Player of the Year by E.H.C. Alliance, an award given to the most valuable U22 player in European hockey. Soderblom spent three seasons in the SHL with Frolunda (2019-22) and made his pro debut on Nov. 23, 2019 against Linkoping HC. Throughout three SHL campaigns, the 21-year-old posted 38 points (24-14-38) in 90 appearances. Soderblom was selected by Detroit with the 159th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Brattstrom, 25, has appeared in nine games with the Griffins this season and has accumulated a 2-4-1 record, a 3.99 goals against average and a 0.879 save percentage. The Goteborg, Sweden, native has seen action in 41 AHL contests throughout parts of two campaigns and has shown a 13-20-4 mark to go along with a 3.45 GAA and a 0.891 save percentage. During his time with Toledo in 2021-22, the 6-foot-5-inch goaltender went 2-1-0 with a 4.25 goals against average and a 0.829 save percentage. Brattstrom was selected with the 160th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit.

