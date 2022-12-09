Monsters Stumble in 8-1 Loss to Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 8-1 on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. With the loss, the Monsters are now 10-7-1-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Penguins opened the scoring late in the first period from Nathan Légaré at 19:55 leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Wilkes-Barre's Drew O'Connor notched a tally 50 seconds into the middle frame, but Justin Richards responded with a marker at 1:27 assisted by Tyler Angle and Emil Bemstrom cutting the score to 2-1. The Penguins scored four unanswered goals from O'Connor at 3:41, Corey Andonovski at 5:47, Drake Caggiula at 11:36 and Alexander Nylander at 17:45 leaving the Monsters trailing 6-1 heading into the final intermission. Wilkes-Barre's power-play units extended the lead with tallies from Jonathan Gruden at 4:39 of the third period and Valtteri Puustinen at 9:39 bringing the final score to 8-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 14 saves in relief of Daniil Tarasov who made 12 stops in defeat while Wilkes-Barre's Filip Lindberg stopped 36 shots for the win.

The Monsters continue the road trip with a visit to the Hershey Bears on December 10, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

WBS 1 5 2 - - 8

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 37 0/5 3/5 12 min / 6 inf

WBS 34 2/5 5/5 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov L 12 5 2-1-0

CLE Greaves ND 14 3 4-3-2

WBS Lindberg W 36 1 5-3-0

Cleveland Record: 10-7-1-2, 3rd North Division

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 12-6-1-2, 5th Atlantic Division

