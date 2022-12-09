Monsters Stumble in 8-1 Loss to Penguins
December 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 8-1 on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. With the loss, the Monsters are now 10-7-1-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Penguins opened the scoring late in the first period from Nathan Légaré at 19:55 leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Wilkes-Barre's Drew O'Connor notched a tally 50 seconds into the middle frame, but Justin Richards responded with a marker at 1:27 assisted by Tyler Angle and Emil Bemstrom cutting the score to 2-1. The Penguins scored four unanswered goals from O'Connor at 3:41, Corey Andonovski at 5:47, Drake Caggiula at 11:36 and Alexander Nylander at 17:45 leaving the Monsters trailing 6-1 heading into the final intermission. Wilkes-Barre's power-play units extended the lead with tallies from Jonathan Gruden at 4:39 of the third period and Valtteri Puustinen at 9:39 bringing the final score to 8-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 14 saves in relief of Daniil Tarasov who made 12 stops in defeat while Wilkes-Barre's Filip Lindberg stopped 36 shots for the win.
The Monsters continue the road trip with a visit to the Hershey Bears on December 10, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
WBS 1 5 2 - - 8
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 37 0/5 3/5 12 min / 6 inf
WBS 34 2/5 5/5 12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov L 12 5 2-1-0
CLE Greaves ND 14 3 4-3-2
WBS Lindberg W 36 1 5-3-0
Cleveland Record: 10-7-1-2, 3rd North Division
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 12-6-1-2, 5th Atlantic Division
