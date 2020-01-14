Wolf Pack Assign Jeff Taylor to Maine

January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has loaned defenseman Jeff Taylor to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

A third-year pro out of Union College who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 12, 2019, Taylor has skated in eight games with the Wolf Pack this season, notching three assists, four penalty minutes and a +4. Prior to being recalled from the Mariners October 28, Taylor was scoreless, with eight shots on goal, in six games with Maine.

