Derek Sheppard Assigned to 'Blades from AHL's Checkers

January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers assigned on Tuesday defenseman Derek Sheppard to the Florida Everblades.

A second-year pro, Sheppard set the Everblades franchise record for points by a rookie defenseman with 40 points (14g, 26a) last season and has seen action in 11 games with Charlotte this season.

Sheppard made his pro debut with the Everblades in the 2017-18 season and racked up seven points (4g, 3a) in 10 regular season games. The 6-foot, 215-pound rear guard then played in 17 games in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs and tabbed one assist and 45 penalty minutes.

Sheppard, a native of Ajax, Ontario, not only set the 'Blades rookie defensemen record for points last season, but he led the team's defensemen in points and finished tied for the team lead among defensemen in goals. He registered nine multi-point games and tied for the team lead with six power-play goals while playing in 57 games. At the end of the season, Sheppard was named to the 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie and All-ECHL Second Teams.

Before turning pro, Sheppard played four seasons at York University in Toronto, Ontario, from 2014-18. He excelled offensively in his college career and notched 100 points (33g, 67a) in 111 career games.

The Everblades start a three-game week with a Wednesday night matchup against the Kalamazoo Wings at the Wings Event Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.