Cederholm Returns from AHL Manitoba; Shaw Recalled

January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that defenseman Jacob Cederholm has been reassigned to Jacksonville by Winnipeg (NHL) from Manitoba (AHL). In addition, defenseman Hayden Shaw has been recalled by Manitoba.

Cederholm, 21, returns to the Icemen where he has logged five points in 29 games played this season. Last season, Cederholm collected six points (1g, 5a) in 25 regular season games with the Icemen while recording a goal in six playoff appearances last spring. In addition, the 6-4, 211-pound defenseman also appeared in nine AHL contests with Manitoba last season. Cederholm began his career playing in Sweden's hockey circuit and was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth-round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Shaw, 23, returns to the Moose where he has appeared in three games this season. Shaw has posted 12 points (3g, 9a) in 24 meetings with the Icemen this season. Shaw logged an assist in nine regular season games with the Icemen last spring while adding another assist in six postseason appearances. The 5-10, 190-pound blueliner totaled 37 points (10g, 27a) in 137 collegiate contests at North Dakota. Shaw is under an AHL contract with Manitoba this season.

The Icemen are back in the action on Wednesday as they play host to the South Carolina Stingrays at 7;00 p.m.

