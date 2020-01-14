Growlers Earn Fifteenth Straight Win at Mile One Centre
January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers extended their winning streak to a franchise-high 10 games and their home winning streak to 15 games in a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks Tuesday night at Mile One Centre.
Giorgio Estephan opened the scoring with a powerplay tally 9:06 into the game after sliding a wrister five-hole on Mavericks netminder Tyler Parsons for his 16th of the season and to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead. Matt Bradley squeaked another five-hole shot past Parsons with 3:06 remaining in the period to send the Growlers to the dressing room up 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.
The Mavericks put themselves on the board at the 6:42 mark of the second period when Bryan Lemos completed a tap-in in front of Angus Redmond for a powerplay tally that cut the Growlers lead to 2-1, and it stood as the only offense in a low-event second period that saw the Mavericks outshoot the Growlers 8-4.
Marcus Power continued his hot play as of late and re-stored the two-goal lead for the Growlers after rifling a cross-ice pass from Garrett Johnston top shelf on Parsons for his team-leading 17th of the season at 4:02 of the third period.
The Mavericks pulled the netminder for an extra attacker with 1:55 remaining in the game, and Garrett Johnston fired his first of the season into the empty net with 51 seconds remaining to seal the deal for a 4-1 final score.
Quick Hits
Joseph Duszak was recalled to the Toronto Marlies prior to puck drop
Angus Redmond improved to 9-0 this season
The three stars were 3 - A. Luchuk (NFL), 2 - M. Bradley (NFL) and 1 - G. Estephan (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers face off against the Kansas City Mavericks, ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames again Wednesday night before embarking on the ECHL All-Star break. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office and online at mileonecentre.com.
Kansas City Mavericks (17-18-2-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (28-10-0-0)
Tuesday, January 14th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
0 - 1 1 1st NFL 9:06 G. Estephan (16) A. Luchuk V 4 17 19 22 25 H 6 26 27 29 44
0 - 2 2 1st NFL 16:54 M. Bradley (5) G. Estephan, A. Luchuk V 3 5 14 19 22 H 6 26 27 29 44
1 - 2 3 2nd KC 6:42 B. Lemos (10) D. Dziurzynski, T. Amorosa PP V 5 7 17 19 22 H 3 14 27 43
1 - 3 4 3rd NFL 4:02 M. Power (17) G. Johnston, J. Melindy V 4 7 19 25 29 H 3 9 13 43 45
1 - 4 5 3rd NFL 19:08 G. Johnston (1) J. Melindy, B. Ferguson EN V 2 5 7 17 19 22 H 3 10 13 22 43
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 14, 2020
- Railers Robbed up in Maine in 3-2 Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- Mavs Denied in Newfoundland, Fall 4-1 to Growlers - Kansas City Mavericks
- Growlers Earn Fifteenth Straight Win at Mile One Centre - Newfoundland Growlers
- Steelheads Announce Multiple Transactions with Trade, Assignment & Signing - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Acquire Taylor Cammarata - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - January 14 - ECHL
- Mariners Acquire Bleackley from Idaho in Three Team Deal - Maine Mariners
- Derek Sheppard Assigned to 'Blades from AHL's Checkers - Florida Everblades
- Cederholm Returns from AHL Manitoba; Shaw Recalled - Jacksonville IceMen
- Wolf Pack Assign Jeff Taylor to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Mercier Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Jacksonville IceMen
- Wells Returns; Desharnais Recalled to Bako - Wichita Thunder
- Jacksonville's Mercier Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Penguins Reassign Larmi to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Weekly and Specialty Jersey Announced - Toledo Walleye
- Gillam Wins Second Goalie of the Week Honors - Wichita Thunder
- Spider-Man Slings in for Steelheads Marvel Super Hero Night Saturday - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita's Gillam Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Allen, January 14th, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Sign F Felix Chamberland - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: January 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lewis & McGauley Each Score 5 Points in 6-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Earn Fifteenth Straight Win at Mile One Centre
- Growlers Pregame Notes: January 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks
- Growlers Shutout the Mariners, Earn Ninth Straight Victory
- Growlers Halt the Railers 5-3, Earn 8th Straight Victory
- Growlers Battle Harsh Travel and Hold off the Mariners 3-2