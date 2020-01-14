Growlers Earn Fifteenth Straight Win at Mile One Centre

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their winning streak to a franchise-high 10 games and their home winning streak to 15 games in a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks Tuesday night at Mile One Centre.

Giorgio Estephan opened the scoring with a powerplay tally 9:06 into the game after sliding a wrister five-hole on Mavericks netminder Tyler Parsons for his 16th of the season and to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead. Matt Bradley squeaked another five-hole shot past Parsons with 3:06 remaining in the period to send the Growlers to the dressing room up 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

The Mavericks put themselves on the board at the 6:42 mark of the second period when Bryan Lemos completed a tap-in in front of Angus Redmond for a powerplay tally that cut the Growlers lead to 2-1, and it stood as the only offense in a low-event second period that saw the Mavericks outshoot the Growlers 8-4.

Marcus Power continued his hot play as of late and re-stored the two-goal lead for the Growlers after rifling a cross-ice pass from Garrett Johnston top shelf on Parsons for his team-leading 17th of the season at 4:02 of the third period.

The Mavericks pulled the netminder for an extra attacker with 1:55 remaining in the game, and Garrett Johnston fired his first of the season into the empty net with 51 seconds remaining to seal the deal for a 4-1 final score.

Quick Hits

Joseph Duszak was recalled to the Toronto Marlies prior to puck drop

Angus Redmond improved to 9-0 this season

The three stars were 3 - A. Luchuk (NFL), 2 - M. Bradley (NFL) and 1 - G. Estephan (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers face off against the Kansas City Mavericks, ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames again Wednesday night before embarking on the ECHL All-Star break. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre Box Office and online at mileonecentre.com.

Kansas City Mavericks (17-18-2-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (28-10-0-0)

Tuesday, January 14th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

