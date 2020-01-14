Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Allen, January 14th, 2020

Utah Grizzlies (20-11-6) at Allen Americans (26-8-7).

Allen Events Center.

Tuesday January 14, 2020. 6:00 pm MST.

Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies tonight play their last game of a 3 state, 4 games in 5 days trip in the Lonestar state as they take on the first place Allen Americans.

Utah scored 6 unanswered goals in a 6-1 win last night at Ty Lewis had 3 goals and 2 assists and Tim McGauley had 2 goals and 3 assists. Both players were a plus-5 on the night. Griffen Molino and Connor Yau each had 2 assists. Yuri Terao added a goal as he has 3 goals in his last 2 games.

In 24 games this season Ty Lewis has 18 goals and 14 assists. Last night's hat trick was the 6th different time a Utah skater has 3 or more goals in a game. Lewis has the team's only 4 goal game, which came on December 17th at Wichita. Lewis has 6 goals and 3 assists in 6 games in January. He led the league in goals in the month of December with 11.

McGauley's name is all over the place in terms of league leaders. He leads the league in points (47), assists (32) and plus-minus (+35). He has 12 multiple point games this season. McGauley has 6 games with 3 or more points.

Goaltender Martin Ouellette has a record of 11-1-0-1 in 13 games with the Grizzlies since being acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Gladiators on December 12th, 2019.

Grizzlies are 1 of 3 teams to have 7 or more wins in their last 10 games. Utah is 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 and have standings points in 16 of their last 19 games. Idaho also has 7 wins in their last 10 and Newfoundland is on a league high 9 game winning streak.

The road trip concludes tonight vs Allen, a team with a home record of 15-5-2. Utah has outscored them 20 to 10 in 3 meetings this season. Allen is 4th in the league in goals per game (3.80). Their only goal last night came from Gabriel Gagne, who leads the league with 23 goals on the season.

Face-off is at 6:05 pm MST from Allen Events Center. You can stream the game on ECHL.TV and hear it on Classic Country 1370. Cc1370.com. Grizzlies return home on Friday, January 17th for Singles Night vs Wichita. The 19th annual Guns N Hoses game is on Saturday, January 18th. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

