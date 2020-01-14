Royals Sign F Felix Chamberland

January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Tuesday the team has agreed to an ECHL deal with F Felix Chamberland. The rookie started this season in France with Briançon, scoring eight goals and 15 points in 29 games (73 PIM).

Chamberland will become the third Canisius College graduate to skate for Reading this season if he suits up in a game (Jimmy Mazza, Ralph Cuddemi). Chamberland and Mazza played together for four seasons at Canisius (2015-19). Cuddemi was the captain of the Golden Griffins during Chamberland's freshman year.

The 25-year-old scored five goals (10 pts.) last season for the Golden Griffins, then signed with Toledo and registered an assist in five games. He played every game as a sophomore and junior and registered a personal-best 10 goals and 24 points as a sophomore. That same season, Canisius won the 2016-17 AHA Regular Season Championship.

A native of Quebec City, QC, Chamberland stands 5-foot-11, weighs 170 pounds and is a left-handed shot. Before starting his NCAA career, he played two seasons in the CCHL with Pembroke and led the league with 48 goals and 99 points in 2014-15.

