Lewis & McGauley Each Score 5 Points in 6-1 Win

Allen, Texas - Ty Lewis had 3 goals and 2 assists and Tim McGauley had 2 goals and 3 assists and each were a +5 as the Utah Grizzlies scored 6 unanswered goals in a 6-1 win over the Allen Americans on Monday night at Allen Events Center.

Allen scored first at Gabriel Gagne found the back of the net 15:24 into the game. It was Gagne's league leading 23rd goal. Tim McGauley got a pass from Ty Lewis and tied up the game with 49 seconds left in the first.

Utah scored twice in the second period as Yuri Terao got a rebound from a Travis Barron shot out in front of the net and scored his 11th of the year. Lewis got his first of three goals on the game as he got a nice pass from McGauley 12:12 into the period. Utah outshot Allen 20 to 7 in the second period and outshot them 43 to 26 in the game.

11:53 into the third McGauley deflected a JC Brassard shot past Allen goaltender Jake Paterson to make it 4-1. Lewis scored 14:22 into the third and completed the hat trick with 3:30 left in the game on a centering feed from Griffen Molino, who had 2 assists and was a +4 on the night. Utah also got 2 assists from Connor Yau.

Utah goalie Martin Ouellette got the win, stopping 25 of 26 shots. Ouellette is now 11-1-0-1 in a Utah uniform.

Grizzlies complete the 3 state, 4 game in 5 day road trip on Tuesday night at Allen. Face-off is at 6:05 pm.

3 stars

1. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 3 goals, 2 assists, +5.

2. Tim McGauley (Utah) 2 goals, 3 assists, +5.

3. Gabriel Gagne (Allen) 1 goal.

