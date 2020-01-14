Growlers Pregame Notes: January 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks
January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14TH & WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15TH (7 PM NST)
Newfoundland Growlers (27-10-0-0, 54 PTS) vs. Kansas City Mavericks (17-17-2-0, 36 PTS)
WATCH: ECHL TV
LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers
The Newfoundland Growlers return home following a three-in-three sweep on the road which was plagued with travel delays, for a mid-week series before the All-Star break with the Mountain Division's Kansas City Mavericks, ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames.
LAST GAME
Parker Gahagen made 34 saves en route to recording his first career ECHL shutout as the Newfoundland Growlers blanked the Maine Mariners 2-0 Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena to wrap up their three-in-three road trip and extend their winning streak to a franchise-high nine games. Marcus Power and Brady Ferguson each recorded a goal and an assist.
TEAM LEADERS
Newfoundland Kansas City
G: Marcus Power (16) Rocco Carzo (15)
A: Giorgio Estephan (26) Justin Woods (16)
PTS: Giorgio Estephan (41) Rocco Carzo (26)
PIM: James Melindy (46) Darian Dziurzynski (49)
+/-: Evan Neugold (+15) C.J. Eick, Kevin McKernan (+9)
QUICK HITS
Newfoundland
The Growlers have won 14 straight games at Mile One Centre, which is tied for the fourth-longest home winning streak in ECHL history
Michael Kapla has four assists in the last four games
Joseph Duszak leads all rookie defensemen in scoring with 27 points
Kansas City
The Mavericks are 13-3 when scoring the first goal
David Dziurzynski has six points in the last four games, and has skated in 26 NHL games with the Ottawa Senators
Bryan Lemos has three goals in the last three games
