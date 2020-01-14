Wichita's Gillam Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Mitch Gillam of the Wichita Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHLâGoaltender of the Week for Jan. 6-12. It is the second time this season, and fourth time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.

Gillam went 3-0-0 with two shutouts, a 0.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .960 in three appearances last week.

The 27-year-old had 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against Allen on Tuesday, stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 3-0 victory over Utah onâFriday and recorded his second straight shutout on Saturday, making 16 saves in a 4-0 win against Kansas City.

A native of Peterborough, Ontario, Gillam has appeared in 27 games for the Thunder this season going 12-11-3 with two shutouts, a 3.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. He leads the ECHLâwith 858 saves and is second with 1,555 minutes played.

Gillam has seen action in 114 career ECHLâgames with Wichita, Worcester and Orlando posting an overall record of 56-42-11 with eight shutouts, a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Prior to turning pro, Gillam appeared in 97 career games at Cornell University posting an overall record of 47-28-17 with 11 shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923.

Runners Up: Parker Gahagen, Newfoundland (2-0-0, 1.00âGAA, .970 save pct.) and Logan Thompson, South Carolina (3-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .971 save pct).

Also Nominated: Cole Kehler (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Adam Carlson (Jacksonville), Pat Nagle (Toledo) and Emil Larmi (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.