Walleye Weekly and Specialty Jersey Announced

January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 20-12-3-1, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 3 Winless

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, January 10 vs. Indy (4-3 SO Loss)

Saturday, January 11 vs. Indy (3-2 Loss)

Sunday, January 12 vs. Wheeling (4-1 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Saturday, January 18 at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, January 13 - No Practice

Tuesday, January 14 - No Practice

Wednesday, January 15 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, January 16 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, January 17 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Saturday, January 18 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, January 19 - No Practice

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the team visit www.toledowalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

Not the results we were looking for: Toledo had three straight home games this past weekend all in front of the great Toledo fans, but were unable to find a win as they picked up just a lone point in a 4-3 shootout loss on Friday night. Pat Nagle returned to Toledo and started twice (Friday and Sunday) while forward Josh Kestner kept his point streak alive through the first two matches but had it snapped at nine games in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Wheeling.

Big numbers at the Huntington Center: With three straight games in downtown Toledo, the Walleye fans came out in droves over the weekend with a total of 22,366 fans through the Huntington Center doors. Toledo picked up two more sellout crowds which lifted the season total to 13 sellouts on the season. Toledo is once again averaging over a sellout at 7,630 per contest.

Penalty Kill rocks: Toledo's penalty kill has been dominating despite allowing a goal to Wheeling in Sunday's loss. Over the last 39 times shorthanded Toledo has surrendered just two goals which is 94.8% kill rate. The run has lifted the Walleye special teams unit to second best in the league at 88.1% for the season.

Shooting pucks: Toledo had plenty of shots on goal this weekend (125), they just didn't get the goals only scoring six. That equates to just one goal every 20.8 shots on goal over three weekend contests for the Walleye. In Toledo's run of 30 goals over five straight games previous to this weekend they had 171 shots on goal, scoring a goal once every 5.7 shots on net.

Nagle heads back to Grand Rapids: After returning to the Walleye this weekend for a pair of starts, goaltender Pat Nagle has been recalled by the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Nagle has a 9-4-2 record (2.77GAA and .910SVP) for the Walleye and has posted a 1-4-1 mark (2.32 and .914) with Toledo's AHL affiliate this year.

Back at Fort Wayne: Toledo's only remaining road game this month is the lone game this week, a Saturday trip to Fort Wayne. The Walleye have had success this year against the Komets going a perfect 4-0-0. That includes three wins in Fort Wayne with an 8-4 victory in the last meeting on December 31.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Branden Troock (2 goals - 1 assist = 3 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Pat Nagle (0-1-1, 2.86 GAA, .893 save %)

SPECIALTY JERSEY ALERT

The Toledo Walleye will wear these specially designed jerseys during the '80s themed Stranger Fins Night on Friday, March 27, presented by Local 33. All game worn jerseys will be auctioned following the game, with proceeds to benefit W.A.G.S. 4 Kids and the Walleye Wishing Well.

Fans can come early for a Waffle Party in the Aquarium. Waffles will be served hot off the iron from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Purchase a Waffle Party Package for Eleven dollars more!The first 1500 fans into the Huntington Center on Friday, March 27 will receive a FREE Walleye Fanny Pack, courtesy of Subway and 92.5 KISSFM. Stranger Fins Night is presented by Local 33.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.