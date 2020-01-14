Jacksonville's Mercier Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Pierre-Luc Mercier of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 6-12.
Mercier scored four goals and added an assist for five points in two games last week.
The 27-year-old notched a hat trick, and added an assist, ina 7-3 win at Atlanta on Friday and added another tally in a 4-3 victory over Brampton on Saturday.
A native of Montreal, Mercier has totaled 19 points (9g-10a) in 27 games with Jacksonville and Orlando this season.
Mercier has recorded 108 points (39g-69a) in 161 career ECHL games with Jacksonville, Orlando, Rapid City, Manchester and Adirondack.
Prior to turning pro, Mercier tallied 76 points (22g-54a) in 157 career games at Bowling Green State University.
On behalf of Pierre-Luc Mercier, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Gabriel Gagne, Allen (3 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.) and Peter Quenneville, Rapid City (3 gp, 5g, 1a, 6 pts.).
Also Nominated: Anthony Petruzzelli (Fort Wayne), Marc-Olivier Roy (Idaho), TreyâBradley (Newfoundland), Tom Parisi (South Carolina), Branden Troock (Toledo), Blake Siebenaler (Wheeling) and Jason Salvaggio (Wichita).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 14, 2020
- Wells Returns; Desharnais Recalled to Bako - Wichita Thunder
- Jacksonville's Mercier Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Penguins Reassign Larmi to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Weekly and Specialty Jersey Announced - Toledo Walleye
- Gillam Wins Second Goalie of the Week Honors - Wichita Thunder
- Spider-Man Slings in for Steelheads Marvel Super Hero Night Saturday - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita's Gillam Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Allen, January 14th, 2020 - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Sign F Felix Chamberland - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: January 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lewis & McGauley Each Score 5 Points in 6-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.