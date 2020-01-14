Jacksonville's Mercier Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Pierre-Luc Mercier of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 6-12.

Mercier scored four goals and added an assist for five points in two games last week.

The 27-year-old notched a hat trick, and added an assist, ina 7-3 win at Atlanta on Friday and added another tally in a 4-3 victory over Brampton on Saturday.

A native of Montreal, Mercier has totaled 19 points (9g-10a) in 27 games with Jacksonville and Orlando this season.

Mercier has recorded 108 points (39g-69a) in 161 career ECHL games with Jacksonville, Orlando, Rapid City, Manchester and Adirondack.

Prior to turning pro, Mercier tallied 76 points (22g-54a) in 157 career games at Bowling Green State University.

On behalf of Pierre-Luc Mercier, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Gabriel Gagne, Allen (3 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.) and Peter Quenneville, Rapid City (3 gp, 5g, 1a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Anthony Petruzzelli (Fort Wayne), Marc-Olivier Roy (Idaho), TreyâBradley (Newfoundland), Tom Parisi (South Carolina), Branden Troock (Toledo), Blake Siebenaler (Wheeling) and Jason Salvaggio (Wichita).

