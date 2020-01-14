Penguins Reassign Larmi to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Pittsburgh has reassigned goaltender Emil Larmi to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Larmi, 23, has appeared in seven games with the Nailers this season, posting a 4-3-0 record, a 2.36 goals against average, and a .941 save percentage. Emil opened his Wheeling career with a 26-save shutout against the Toledo Walleye, then proceeded to make at least 35 saves in five of his next six starts. In his two most recent victories, the Lahti, Finland native turned aside 45 of 46 shots against the Norfolk Admirals, then did himself two better with a 47-save performance in Toledo. Larmi has appeared in five games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while also serving as Matt Murray's backup netminder for Pittsburgh on January 4th at Montreal. Prior to coming to North America, Emil backstopped 46 wins over the course of three years in Finland with HPK Hameenlinna.

