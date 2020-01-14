Mavs Denied in Newfoundland, Fall 4-1 to Growlers
January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
ST. JOHN'S, N.F. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated 4-1 by the Newfoundland Growlers at Mile One Centre Tuesday night. Bryan Lemos scored his 10th goal of the season, but it was the only goal the Mavericks would get on the evening as the Growlers outpaced the Mavs for most of the game. The Mavs and Growlers will wrap up their two-game set Wednesday night in St. John's. Faceoff will be 4:30 p.m. central time.
First Period
-Newfoundland opened the scoring at 9:07 of the first period on a goal by Giorgio Estephan. Aaron Luchuk assisted on the goal.
-The Growlers doubled their lead with an unassisted goal from Matt Bradley at 16:54 of the opening frame.
-The Growlers outshot the Mavericks, 16-6 in the period.
Second Period
-Mavericks rookie forward Bryan Lemos (10) carved the Growlers' lead in half with a power play goal at the 6:42 mark of the second period. Darian Dziurzynski and Terrance Amorosa assisted on the goal.
-The Mavericks held Newfoundland to just four shots in the period.
Third Period
-Marcus Power gave the Growlers a 3-1 lead 4:02 into the third period. Garrett Johnston and James Melindy assisted on the goal.
-The Growlers added an empty net goal by Johnston with 52 seconds left in regulation. Melindy and Brady Ferguson assisted on the goal.
Notes & Streaks
-Lemos now has six points in his last four games on three goals and three assists.
-The Mavericks finished the night one-for-four on the power play and five-for-five on the penalty kill.
-Mavs goaltender Tyler Parsons made 29 saves on 32 shots.
The Mavericks and Growlers now wrap up their two-game set Wednesday night at Mile One Centre. Faceoff for Wednesday's game will be 4:30 p.m. locally. The Mavs return home after their season-long road trip Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Download the new Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play. Access your mobile tickets, view stats, listen to broadcasts and view exclusive content by downloading the app today.
