Wells Returns; Desharnais Recalled to Bako

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions today. Edmonton has reassigned Dylan Wells to Wichita from Bakersfield. Additionally, the Condors have recalled defenseman Vincent Desharnais.

Wells, 22, returns to Wichita for the first time since Opening Weekend. He was reassigned to Bakersfield right after the Thunder's first two games of the season and appeared in seven contests so far this year for the Condors. A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 188-pound netminder is in his second year as a pro.

Wells played a four-year career for the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes. In 2016-17, he went 33-15-2 with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Wells was selected in the fifth round (#123) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Wichita continues on its seven-game road trip on Wednesday night against Rapid City at 8:05 p.m.

