Spider-Man Slings in for Steelheads Marvel Super Hero Night Saturday

January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swings into CenturyLink Arena in a battle against Hulk this Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:10 p.m. when the Idaho Steelheads host Marvel Super Hero™ Night and take on the Tulsa Oilers.

The Steelheads host their third Marvel Super Hero™ Night, and this time Spider-Man will face-off against the Hulk in a rare meeting of The Avengers. The Steelheads will adorn Spider-Man themed jerseys during the game, and the Oilers will wear Hulk-themed uniforms at the same time. The Steelheads jerseys will be available for auction during the game through the Handbid app, the official mobile auction app of the ECHL, starting when doors open at 6:30 p.m. and closing 10 minutes after the final whistle. The jersey auction is the third of five this season and the final auction featuring comic book characters.

Spider-Man will be in attendance during the game, meaning fans can take photos and get autographs during the game. Fans who pre-order a Marvel Super Hero™ Night package receive four tickets along with four meal vouchers and a Spider-Man puck for just $60. Those can be purchased online.

Additionally, the Steelheads host their third Project Filter Post-Game Autograph Session following the game. Fans can meet the Steelheads on the ice, receive their game-worn jerseys from their player, and have those jerseys and other Steelheads memorabilia signed by the entire team.

The Steelheads open their three-game week against the Oilers on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with $2 domestic drafts and continue on Friday, Jan. 17 for a 4 for $50 Family Friday. All three games, including Saturday, begin at 7:10 p.m. This is the only full home weekend in January and the first home games since late December. The Steelheads are coming off of wins in four of six games during their recent road trip.

Tickets for all three games are available by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com. For questions and mini-plans, contact the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.