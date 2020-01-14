ECHL Transactions - January 14
January 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 14, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Blake Wojtala, G
Orlando:
Chase Perry, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Alex Jaeckle, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG
Delete Joe Spagnoli, G released as EBUG [1/12]
Cincinnati:
Add Philippe Hudon, F added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Florida:
Add Derek Sheppard, D assigned by Charlotte
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jake Kupsky, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Anthony Nellis, F assigned by Texas
Delete Tomas Sholl, G recalled by Texas
Delete Taylor Cammarata, F traded to Orlando
Delete Conner Bleackley, F traded to Maine
Jacksonville:
Delete Hayden Shaw, D recalled by Manitoba
Maine:
Delete Taylor Cammarata, F traded to Idaho
Newfoundland:
Add Kyle Froese, D activated from reserve
Add Justin Brazeau, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Duszak, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Alex Tonge, F added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Orlando:
Add Zach Fucale, G assigned by Syracuse
Delete Colby McAuley, F traded to Idaho
Rapid City:
Add Jalen Smereck, D assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F assigned by Tucson
Add Cedric Montminy, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tyler Coulter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Wichita:
Add Dylan Wells, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Patrik Parkkonen, D activated from reserve
Delete Evan Weninger, G placed on reserve
Delete Vincent Desharnais, D recalled by Bakersfield
