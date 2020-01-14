ECHL Transactions - January 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 14, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Blake Wojtala, G

Orlando:

Chase Perry, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Jaeckle, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG

Delete Joe Spagnoli, G released as EBUG [1/12]

Cincinnati:

Add Philippe Hudon, F added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Florida:

Add Derek Sheppard, D assigned by Charlotte

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jake Kupsky, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Anthony Nellis, F assigned by Texas

Delete Tomas Sholl, G recalled by Texas

Delete Taylor Cammarata, F traded to Orlando

Delete Conner Bleackley, F traded to Maine

Jacksonville:

Delete Hayden Shaw, D recalled by Manitoba

Maine:

Delete Taylor Cammarata, F traded to Idaho

Newfoundland:

Add Kyle Froese, D activated from reserve

Add Justin Brazeau, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Duszak, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Alex Tonge, F added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Orlando:

Add Zach Fucale, G assigned by Syracuse

Delete Colby McAuley, F traded to Idaho

Rapid City:

Add Jalen Smereck, D assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F assigned by Tucson

Add Cedric Montminy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tyler Coulter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Wichita:

Add Dylan Wells, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Patrik Parkkonen, D activated from reserve

Delete Evan Weninger, G placed on reserve

Delete Vincent Desharnais, D recalled by Bakersfield

