Solar Bears Acquire Taylor Cammarata

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has acquired forward Taylor Cammarata from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for forward Colby McAuley as part of a three-team trade with the Maine Mariners. Additionally, goaltender Zachary Fucale has been loaned to the Solar Bears by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. In a corresponding move, Orlando has released rookie goaltender Chase Perry.

Cammarata, 24, had 22 points (6g-16a) and eight penalty minutes in 23 games with Maine this season, ranking fourth in team scoring. The 5-foot-7, 161-pound forward is in his third seasons of professional hockey, and has suited up in 145 career ECHL games with Maine, Wichita, Norfolk and South Carolina, producing 109 points (42g-67a) and 54 penalty minutes. Cammarata was also named MVP of the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic in Indianapolis, posting seven points (5g-2a) in the 3-on-3 tournament.

Prior to turning pro, played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Minnesota, where he was teammates with current Solar Bears defenseman Michael Brodzinski. In 149 career games for the Golden Gophers program, Cammarata generated 93 points (25g-68a) and 36 penalty minutes, while helping Minnesota to four consecutive Big Ten regular season championships, along with a Big Ten playoff championship in 2014-15 and an appearance in the Frozen Four title game in 2013-14.

The native of Plymouth, Minnesota played two seasons of junior hockey for the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League, where he recorded 162 points (65g-97a) and 55 penalty minutes in 119 games and was twice named to the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. As a rookie with the Black Hawks in 2011-12, Cammarata was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team and Second All-Star Team, and named the circuit's Rookie of the Year while helping his club to the Clark Cup Final. The following season, he was named USA Hockey Junior Player of the Year, as he led the league with 38 goals and 93 points, and was named to the USHL First All-Star Team while receiving USHL Forward of the Year and USHL Player of the Year honors.

Cammarata was a third-round selection (#76 overall) of the New York Islanders in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Fucale, 24, returns to the Solar Bears, where he has appeared in 17 games and sports a 5-7-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound netminder has also suited up in one game for Syracuse, going 0-1-0 with a 3.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .800. In December, Fucale represented Team Canada at the 2019 Spengler Cup, helping the Canadians capture a tournament-record 16th championship at the holiday invitational, where he went 3-0-0 with two shutouts, a 0.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .986.

Fucale was a second-round selection (#36 overall) of the Montréal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

McAuley, 23, had 13 points (3g-10a) and 41 penalty minutes in 25 games with Orlando this season.

Perry, 23, appeared in two relief efforts for Orlando after signing on Dec. 26. He recorded no decisions, while logging a 2.63 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

