Winger Brett Leason Recalled by Washington

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that they have recalled right wing Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Leason, 22, has tallied one goal in five games this season for the Chocolate and White. He enjoyed a breakout campaign during the shortened 2020-21 season, skating in all 33 games for Hershey, registering 20 points (9g, 11a). Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all of Hershey's games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1), and a game-winning goal (2).

He has appeared in 88 career games with the Bears, posting 35 points (13g, 22a) and a plus/minus of +15.

The native of Calgary, Alberta was selected by Washington in the second round, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. Along with fellow Capitals prospect Aliaksei Protas, Leason led the Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders to a league title in 2019, and he received the 2019 E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, presented annually by the NHL to a prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism.

The Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this weekend with a pair of home games versus the Cleveland Monsters. On Saturday night the puck drops at 7 p.m. while Sunday is a 5 p.m. start. Sunday's Halloween contest is Reese's Trick-Or-Treat Night and all fans 12 & under will receive candy, courtesy of The Hershey Company.

