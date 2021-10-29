P-Bruins Back in Win Column with 4-3 Victory over Charlotte Checkers
October 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - Jesper Froden scored his first two AHL goals and Kyle Keyser made 31 saves as the Providence Bruins got back in the win column on Friday night, defeating the Charlotte Checkers, 4-3.
Providence outshot Charlotte, 35-34, went five-for-six on the penalty kill and one-for-three on the power play.
RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH
"I think we had a great week to digest how we've been playing. Other than Saturday, the common denominator is our compete has been really good. We just haven't been playing fast enough and desperate enough around the net.
"We had a great week of practice and we addressed what we needed to address. Obviously the scoring was an issue, but a lot of it was us in the D-zone - just not closing, letting plays run on, and inviting trouble.
What that translated to for us was a lot of extra time in the D-zone and it was taxing on our guys.
"We did a real good job tonight of closing hard and creating offense. That was the biggest difference and I think that was the biggest message in practice this week. We have some great people in that room that took ownership in where we were last weekend."
STATS
- Jesper Froden scored his first two AHL goals. The Stockholm, Sweden, native opened the scoring in the first period and scored the game-winning goal in the third.
- Jack Ahcan recorded two assists and has three points (1G, 2A) in his last two games. Ahcan leads Providence in assists (4) and points (5) through six games.
- Cameron Hughes also recorded two assists.
Hughes led the P-Bruins in assists (16) and points (25) last season.
- Joona Koppanen scored his first goal of the season. The Tampere, Finland, native recorded six points (3G, 3A) in 21 games for Providence last season.
- Jakub Lauko also scored his first goal of the season. Lauko used his speed to get around the defenseman and snuck the puck through the five hole. The Praha, Czech Republic, native has recorded four points (1G, 3A) in six games this season.
- Zach Senyshyn picked up his first point of the season with an assist on Lauko's goal.
- Kyle Keyser made 31 saves on 34 shots. Keyser has a 2.25 GAA and .921 save percentage through five games this season.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut and take on the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, October 30 at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
SPRINGFIELD 5 9
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 6 9
HARTFORD 6 9
HERSHEY 5 7
CHARLOTTE 5 5
BRIDGEPORT 6 6
PROVIDENCE 6 6
LEHIGH VALLEY 6 1
NEXT GAME 1st 2nd 3rd Final
CHARLOTTE 1 1 1 3
PROVIDENCE 1 2 1 4
