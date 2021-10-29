T-Birds, Mercy Hospital to Continue Onesie Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in partnership with Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health Of New England, are proud to bring back the Baby of the Month campaign for the 2021-22 season.

The program, which debuted during the 2019-20 season, outfits each child born at Mercy Medical Center in a specially designed Thunderbirds onesie. Each newborn's photo will be taken in the onesie, and parents of all newborns will be given the opportunity to enter their child to be selected as the Baby of the Month.

"We are truly appreciative of the team at Trinity Health Of New England and Mercy Medical Center for their collaborative efforts on this unique integrative program," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Our hope is to provide these families with an unforgettable memory in their newborns' first days and, furthermore, make them Thunderbirds fans for life."

Each month, the "winner" will receive recognition through the Thunderbirds' social media channels, and parents will receive tickets to a T-Birds home game and a complimentary membership to Boomer's Kids Club. When the family makes its visit to a Thunderbirds game, they will receive a "first family photo" from the T-Birds' photography staff.

"Mercy Medical Center is proud to partner with the Springfield Thunderbirds once again on this fun and innovative campaign," said Deborah Bitsoli, MBA, President of Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates. "This collaboration is not only the latest example of the longstanding partnership between Mercy and the Springfield Thunderbirds, but it also reflects our common goal of providing services to all members of the Greater Springfield community."

