Reign Announce Roster Moves

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced the following transactions today -

- Defender Kale Clague has been recalled by the LA Kings.

- Defender Christian Kasastul has joined the roster on a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

