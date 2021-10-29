Wolf Pack Edge Penguins in 3-2 Shootout Victory at XL Center
October 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack played their second extra time thriller in seven days with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night, this time coming away victorious with a 3-2 shootout decision at the XL Center.
Tim Gettinger scored his second goal in the shootout this season in the fourth round, sliding the puck through the five-hole of Penguins' netminder Louis Domingue. Jordy Bellerive snapped a shot wide in the bottom half of the fourth round, cementing Hartford's third straight win at home to start the season.
For the sixth game in a row, the Wolf Pack started off behind the eight-ball, surrendering the game's first goal. Nathan Legare fired a shot from below the goal, from a near impossible angle, that clipped Sam Houde and beat Keith Kinkaid. Houde's goal, scored at 5:34, was his first career AHL tally.
For the sixth game in row, the Wolf Pack found a way to ensure they didn't fall behind by multiple goals, tying the game 1-1 at the 16:44 mark of the first period. After a scramble in front, Anthony Greco banged a puck by Domingue for his second goal of the season. Jonny Brodzinski collected an assist on the tally, his team-leading sixth point of the season.
Neither team found a way to break the tie in the second period, even though both teams had their first powerplay in the final six minutes of the frame. For the fifth time in six games, the Wolf Pack found themselves deadlocked in a 1-1 tie after forty minutes of play.
The Wolf Pack powerplay finally struck on their third chance of the game, as Morgan Barron announced his presence back in Hartford with authority. Barron deflected a Zac Jones' shot perfectly in the high slot 13:44 into the third to break the tie. His third goal in as many games appeared to give Hartford a lead they would not lose.
Then came the final minute. The puck took an awkward bounce off the back of the Wolf Pack net, coming to rookie Sam Poulin along the wall. Poulin took the puck, weaved into a dangerous shooting position and lasered a shot by Kinkaid to tie the game at 19:19. It was the first time the Wolf Pack surrendered a goal to a team with an extra attacker since March 12th, 2021.
In overtime, both sides had numerous chances, but both goaltenders stood tall. Kinkaid made one stop, while Domingue turned aside three Hartford attempts.
In the shootout, both sides found themselves without a goal until Gettinger played hero for the second time in two shootouts this season. His goal in the top of the fourth round proved to be the difference, while Kinkaid stopped all four attempts to push Hartford to 4-1-1-0 on the young season.
The Wolf Pack are back in action tomorrow night as they continue a three-in-three weekend against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm at the XL Center. For tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
